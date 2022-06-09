Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26: Pervez Ahmed

District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar has said that all arrangements have been finalized to hold Local Bodies Elections scheduled on June 26, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar has said that all arrangements have been finalized to hold Local Bodies Elections scheduled on June 26, 2022.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Pervez Ahmed said that elections would be held for one municipal corporation, 56 wards of 8 town committees and 19 union committees of two town municipal corporations, which include Sakrand-15, Shahpur Jahania-4, Qazi Ahmed-7, Daulatpur-5, Daur-9 and 8 wards of Banhi Town Committee.

It said that Local Bodies Elections would also be held in 59 union councils of the district.

A total of 670 polling stations were set up for elections out of which 177 were for men, 177 for women and 316 polling stations were for both. During the elections, 5,00,278 male and 4,17,850 female voters would cast their votes, the statement said.

It further said that at 670 polling stations, a total of 2538 polling booths were set up out of which 1313 booths were for male and 1225 booths were for female voters. During the elections, 670 presiding officers, 6604 assistant presiding officers, 538 polling officers and 670 other staff would discharge their duties.