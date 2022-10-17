Arrangements finalized to hold Milad functions at girls' educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :District education department has finalized arrangements to hold functions in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to celebrate the birthday of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at girls' educational institutions across the district.

District Education Officer(DEO)-Female Farzana Sardar told media that since this month was celebrated with great reverence by holding functions in connection with the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and the education department, too, had chalked out programms to highlight various aspects of life and pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (SAW).

She said that Milad functions had been planned to be held on October 18 at all Higher Secondary Schools for Girls in the district wherein speakers would be highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

At Primary schools, these Milad functions would be held at Tehsil level and at merged tribal sub division Darazinda would be held on Oct 20.

She emphasized that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was the need of the hour to achieve success here and in the hereafter.