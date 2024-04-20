Arrangements finalized to maintain peace in Kamber-Shahdadkot during by-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All security arrangements have been finalized in the NA-196 in Kamber-Shahdadkot district to maintain peaceful atmosphere during the By-Election-2024

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) All security arrangements have been finalized in the NA-196 in Kamber-Shahdadkot district to maintain peaceful atmosphere during the By-Election-2024.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber-Shahdadkot Nuhammad Kaleem Malik, while talking to media-men here on Saturday.

He said that control rooms have been established to monitor the law and order situation in the various union Committees in NA-196.

SSP Larkana has said that 81 polling stations have been declared most sensitive and 77 sensitive in the NA-196 by-election-2024. 303 polling stations with 933 polling booths were setup for the Bye-Elections-2024 in the Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) district.

In order to ensure the transparent elections in these sensitive areas all out efforts will be made, while the fool proof security was provided to the polling staff.

He also said that the Rangers and Police will be deployed in sensitive polling stations throughout the Constituency, to control the law and order situation on the By-Election Day on Sunday.

SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot further said that the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be fully implemented in the constituency to ensure the bye-elections transparent manner.

All the police officers of the district have been directed to be vigilant.

He said the mobility would be assured through Mobile teams of Police and Law Enforcement Agencies within the area.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari won two National Assembly seats in the last general elections.

He retained the NA-194 Larkana constituency, leaving the NA-196 seat in Kamber- Shahdadkot vacant.

The contesting candidates are Khursheed Ahmed Jenejo of PPP and Muhammad Ali Brohi of TLP on NA-196 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-I) in By-Elections.