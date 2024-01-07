Arrangements finalized to make anti-polio drive successful: Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has said the arrangements were finalized to start an anti-polio drive in the city from Monday (January 08) and there was the need to achieve a 100 per cent target by administering polio drops to every child under 5 years of age.

He said this while addressing 450 community Mobilizers in a meeting held at the Arts Council here the other day.

The Commissioner said the aim of polio eradication could not be achieved until every child is immunized.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was adopted for the anti-polio drive and all refusal cases have also been identified.

He said the community mobilizers should convince parents of children who were reluctant to immunize them so that a 100 per cent target could be achieved.

If a single child misses the polio vaccine, the possibility of the polio virus will exist, the commissioner said, adding that polio workers must reach out to all refusal cases to ensure their immunization.

The commissioner also held meetings with all Deputy Commissioners and UC Medical Officers to make the anti-polio drive successful.