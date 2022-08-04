Arrangements finalized to mark Kashmir Day

All arrangements have been finalized to mark Kashmir Day in Bahawalnagar to condemn Indian government for its atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to mark Kashmir Day in Bahawalnagar to condemn Indian government for its atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

This was said in a meeting held with Assistant Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Arshad Wirk in chair. The meeting reviewed arrangements to mark Kashmir Day on Friday, 5th August in Bahawalnagar. The senior official said that events would be held in Bahawalnagar to remember struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) against Indian government and its forces.

He said that people of Pakistan strongly condemned Indian government and its brutal forces who had been committing atrocities against innocent people of IOK.

"People of IOK including women and children have been forced to face violence at the hands of Indian armed forces," he said.

He said that rallies would be taken out and seminars would be organized to pay tributes to people of IOK who had been fighting for their rights of freedom from India.