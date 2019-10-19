UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized To Observe Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:04 AM

Foolproof security arrangements would be made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), to be observed on October 20

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Foolproof security arrangements would be made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), to be observed on October 20.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Friday while addressing a meeting held to finalize arraignments regarding the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Special checking of "Chehlum" procession route would be carried out before the start of the procession and the bomb disposal squad will clear the route. The mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the procession.

The district administration had set up a control room in DC house Mithi to immediately resolve any issue, the meeting was told.

SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed briefed that a contingency plan had been formulated for the Chehlum and a control room had also been set up in SSP office.

Officials of departments of Health and Local government were directed to ensure arrangements for emergency medical treatment and cleanliness respectively.

