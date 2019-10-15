UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Finalized To Observe Chehlum Peacefully In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:23 PM

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum peacefully in Nawabshah

On Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS, a district control room to be set up to monitor law and order while foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for protection of Imambargahs, Majalis and mourning processions throughout the district

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :On Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS, a district control room to be set up to monitor law and order while foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for protection of Imambargahs, Majalis and mourning processions throughout the district.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Tuesday to review necessary arrangements with Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo in chair. Ulema from different schools of thought, officials of Revenue, Police, Rangers, Health, Local government and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The ADC stressed on Ulema to play due role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, unity and brotherhood in the district. The Ulema assured of their full support and cooperation and thanked district administration for its cooperation during Muharram al-Haram.

Police department would keep a close watch on the miscreants, rioters, suspects and vehicles interrupting the law and order to prevent any untoward incident while Health department to ensure availability of ambulances, necessary medicines, doctors and paramedical staff at all hospitals and health centers on the routes of processions besides setting up medical camps.

ADC also directed officials of Municipal and town committees to improve cleanliness and sanitation arrangements. He instructed responsible officials of HESCO to arrange schedule of load shedding in a way that power supply should continue uninterrupted during the mourning processions.

Briefing the meeting DIB In-charge Abdul Hameed Jalbani said that 2654 police personnel would be deployed across the district. He informed that 8 mourning processions would be taken out across the district while 18 Majalis were scheduled for which all arrangements have been finalized.

DSR Indus Rangers Ghulam Muhammad, said that Rangers would provide security to mourning processions and majalis along with snap checking at different locations.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Vehicles Dubai Islamic Bank All From Government Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

PPDWP approves 11 development schemes

3 minutes ago

Anti-dengue surveillance underway in Rawalpindi Ca ..

3 minutes ago

1,345 govt residential units retrieved from illega ..

3 minutes ago

Increase in population to pose challenge to socioe ..

3 minutes ago

Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan's Balkh P ..

10 minutes ago

EU States Ask UNSC to Discuss Turkey's Offensive i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.