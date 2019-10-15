Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum peacefully in Nawabshah

On Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS, a district control room to be set up to monitor law and order while foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for protection of Imambargahs, Majalis and mourning processions throughout the district

It was decided in a meeting held here on Tuesday to review necessary arrangements with Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo in chair. Ulema from different schools of thought, officials of Revenue, Police, Rangers, Health, Local government and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The ADC stressed on Ulema to play due role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, unity and brotherhood in the district. The Ulema assured of their full support and cooperation and thanked district administration for its cooperation during Muharram al-Haram.

Police department would keep a close watch on the miscreants, rioters, suspects and vehicles interrupting the law and order to prevent any untoward incident while Health department to ensure availability of ambulances, necessary medicines, doctors and paramedical staff at all hospitals and health centers on the routes of processions besides setting up medical camps.

ADC also directed officials of Municipal and town committees to improve cleanliness and sanitation arrangements. He instructed responsible officials of HESCO to arrange schedule of load shedding in a way that power supply should continue uninterrupted during the mourning processions.

Briefing the meeting DIB In-charge Abdul Hameed Jalbani said that 2654 police personnel would be deployed across the district. He informed that 8 mourning processions would be taken out across the district while 18 Majalis were scheduled for which all arrangements have been finalized.

DSR Indus Rangers Ghulam Muhammad, said that Rangers would provide security to mourning processions and majalis along with snap checking at different locations.