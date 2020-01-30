Arrangements finalized to observe Kashmir day

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration was finalizing programmes to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner on February 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration was finalizing programmes to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner on February 5.

The objective of observing the day was to highlight the Kashmir issue and express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Seminars, speech competitions, walks, mushairas, plays, Kashmir convention and other programmes will be organized to mark the day,besides banners inscribed with different slogans,Kashmir flags and portraits of martyrs will be displayed at various important public places in the district.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Thursday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Fazl-e-Rabi Cheema in the chair.

Assistant Commissioners, CTO, officers of Arts Council, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, WASA, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122 and heads of universities, college, schools were also present in the meeting.