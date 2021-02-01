UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Week

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Week across the district.

According to spokesman for the district administration, speech competition, quiz programmes and essay writing competitions would be held till February 4 while Sargodha Arts council wouldarrange photo exhibition on Kashmir Solidarity day.

A solidarity rally will also be held on February 5, in which people of every walk of life will participate, he added.

