UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized To Observe Police Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:43 PM

Arrangements finalized to observe police day

All arrangements have been made to observe August 1 as Ghazian Police Day and August 4 as Police Martyrs' Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) ::All arrangements have been made to observe August 1 as Ghazian Police Day and August 4 as Police Martyrs' Day.

In this regard, an important meeting of the concerned police officers was held at DPO office under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid here on Saturday.

Haider Ali, PRO to DPO Kohat Fazal Naeem, in-charge Martyrs Desk Kamal Kausar and other police officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Kohat August All

Recent Stories

BCCI warns foreign players for going to KPL in Pak ..

BCCI warns foreign players for going to KPL in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Tokyo Registers Record 4,000 New Cases in Past 24 ..

Tokyo Registers Record 4,000 New Cases in Past 24 Hours for 1st Time - Reports

3 minutes ago
 History-chasing Ledecky hungry for more as she eye ..

History-chasing Ledecky hungry for more as she eyes Olympic record

3 minutes ago
 Olympic BMX rider Fields out of critical care afte ..

Olympic BMX rider Fields out of critical care after brain haemorrhage

3 minutes ago
 Bulgaria to Follow EU Regulations on Sputnik V Vac ..

Bulgaria to Follow EU Regulations on Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Gives Disaster Zone Status for Re ..

Turkey's Erdogan Gives Disaster Zone Status for Regions Affected by Wildfires

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.