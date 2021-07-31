Arrangements finalized to observe police day

All arrangements have been made to observe August 1 as Ghazian Police Day and August 4 as Police Martyrs' Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 )

In this regard, an important meeting of the concerned police officers was held at DPO office under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid here on Saturday.

Haider Ali, PRO to DPO Kohat Fazal Naeem, in-charge Martyrs Desk Kamal Kausar and other police officers were also present in the meeting.