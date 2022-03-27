Arrangements finalized to set up Sasta Ramzan Bazaars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Arrangements have been finalized to set up 16 Ramzan sasta bazaars in district Rawalpindi for providing relief to the consumers during the upcoming Holy month. According to Deputy Commissioner(DC) office spokesman, the bazaars will be set up following the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to provide relief to the residents. He informed that DC Tahir Farooq had directed all the Assistant Commissioners of the district to make arrangements for the parking area along with the bazaars while separate stalls of flour and sugar would be set up in all the bazaars. The spokesman further informed that all price control magistrates have been directed to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers as rates of daily use items peaked before the advent of Ramzan. He said around 70 stalls would be set up in the two biggest bazaars established at Double road and Haidri chowk. In addition, the citizens will be able to purchase all kitchen items, including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee, and other daily use products at subsidized rates, which will be less than the open markets, he added.

Besides, fresh vegetables, fruits, and dates would also be available in these bazaars. He informed that special price control magistrates would be appointed in each bazaar to check prices and the quality of kitchen items. He added that bazaars would be set up three days before the start of the Holy month.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has kicked off cleanliness operations at the places assigned for the Ramzan Sasta Bazaars.

According to RWMC spokesman, the places were leveled with heavy machinery and many sanitary workers participated in the drive to clear all the Sasta Bazaar points.

The RWMC spokesman appealed to the citizens not to throw waste openly in streets or drains and dump waste in the containers placed near to them or to hand it over to the company's mini dumper assigned in their premises.

People were asked to register their complaints on the company helpline number 1139 if they have any queries regarding waste collection and cleanliness./395