Arrangements finalizes for Pakistan Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Sukkur, National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), education Department, Universities, Association of Private school Institutions ( API) and others have finalized arrangements for March 23 celebrations.

Students of various universities, colleges, Students, officials of the district administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), will participate in the main event organized by the district administration Sukkur to celebrate the Pakistan Day on 23rd March at Jinah Municipal ground at 10am. Provincial Minister for Local Government, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will be the chief guest.