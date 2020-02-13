Arrangements for 5 days 2020 Anti-polio campaign finalizes in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :District Haripur and Abbottabad Thursday completed the arrangements for the upcoming 5-day long Anti-Polio drive which would commence from 17th February.

In district Abbottabad 214000 children would be immunized during the anti-polio drive where 889 teams would immunize the children while the health department has also established 34 centers.

Anti-Polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

A team of 18 officers including district administration, health, and WHO representatives who would monitor the campaign on daily biases.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah while chairing a meeting underline the need for vaccination for all under 5 years of age children and immunize maximum children in the drive and convince the parents those would refuse vaccination to their children and must vaccinate them.

Provide foolproof security to the anti-polio drive workers, adding he said.

In the district, Haripur 181474 children would be vaccinated during the first five days long 2020 Anti polio drive where 682 teams would work in 46 Union Councils to immunize the children. The drive would start from 17th February and concluded on 21st February 2020.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements of the anti-polio drive said that this campaign is the responsibility of a single department but a collective assignment of all stakeholders.

DC Haripur directed police force for the provision of foolproof security for anti-polio teams, he also underlines the need for vaccination for all under 5 years of age children and said that immunize maximum children in the drive and convince the parents those would refuse vaccination to their children and must vaccinate them.