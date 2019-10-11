UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For 748th Urs Of Sakhi Jam Datar Reviewed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:19 PM

The three-day 748th Annual Urs of famous Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah alias Sakhi Jam Datar would start from November 4 in Jam Sahib town of Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The three-day 748th Annual Urs of famous Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah alias Sakhi Jam Datar would start from November 4 in Jam Sahib town of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

According to a handout issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information on Friday, a meeting to review arrangements of the Urs was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Junaid Hameed Samoo, in chair.

He said that the management committee would ensure necessary facilities for devotees and proper arrangements of Urs celebrations which included Sughar Katchehri, Malakhra and Kodi Kodi - traditional games of Sindh-, horse race, agriculture and business exhibitions, and musical programs.

Police would be deployed for protection of visitors and no compromise would be made on security, he stated and instructed to install walk through gates at the entrance of the shrine.

The ADC directed health department to arrange medical camps and ensure availability of doctors, paramedical staff, necessary medicines and ambulance at Basic Health Unit round the clock while Health Department shall arrange camp for screening test and vaccination for Hepatitis as well.

Mukhtiarkar and Town Officer Taluka Daur was instructed to maintain cleanliness in the limits of Dargah, removal of encroachments and availability of clean drinking water to devotees.

The DC said that agriculture and business exhibition would be arranged where departments of agriculture, forest, livestock and other government and non government organizations would set up stalls. He asked HESCO staff to avoid load shedding during three days of Urs.

The Sajjada Nasheen Dargah Sakhi Jam Datar and Chairman Town Committee Jam Sahib, Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro, briefed the meeting about the Mela and said that sanitation of the town would be improved with the cooperation of District administration. He said that encroachments would be removed and all necessary facilities would be provided to pilgrims.

