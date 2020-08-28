UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For 9th Moharram Mourning Processions Completed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

Arrangements for 9th Moharram mourning processions completed

The City police here Friday completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of 9th Moharramul Haram on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The City police here Friday completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of 9th Moharramul Haram on Saturday.

The main Alm and Zuljinah procession of the 9th Moharram would be taken out from Hussainia Imambargh Saddar Road on Saturday that would pass through prescribed routes and will culminate at the same Imam Bargha in afternoon.

The small processions to be taken out from different imambarghs would join the main mourning procession of Hussania Hall.

The religious scholars would deliver special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The participants would be allowed only after passing walk through gates and body search by law enforcers, police and volunteers.

Police have installed walkthrough gates for screening of participants whereas surveillance of processions would be carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

The personnel of bomb disposal unit would be on high alert position and police would carry out security check of the routes through equipment and sniffer dogs.

The 1122 Rescue Service had also set up special camps to provide timely help and treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The entire processions routes in city has been sealed and no vehicle would be allowed to enter the area designated for the mourning processions.

The police made blockades on all the entry points to the city to facilitate the mourners and avert any untoward incident.

Mobile service would likely to remain suspended in the provincial capital for security purposes on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman visited different routes of the processions in Peshawar Saddar and City and directed the security staff and police to ensure peaceful conclusion of the processions.

The SSP said three-layered security arrangements had been made to avert any security challenge for 9th and 10th Moharram processions. FC, Elite Force and Army would be on standby position, he said. He appealed people to cooperate with police.

App/fam

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Vehicle Alert Karbala Same Saddar Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 All From Muharram

Recent Stories

US Court Indicts Iranians, Indonesians for Violati ..

1 minute ago

Canada economy posts record plunge, falling 38.7% ..

1 minute ago

Paris theatre parts company with British artistic ..

1 minute ago

Macron to meet iconic singer in push for Lebanon r ..

4 minutes ago

US stock advance in opening trading, Dow +0.3%

4 minutes ago

Italy's Monoclonal Antibodies Studies Promising, H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.