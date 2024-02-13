Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that all departments will have to work together to wipe out polio from the district.

In the district anti-polio meeting, he said parents should be informed about the importance of compulsory vaccination of children under 5 years of age. CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, DDHO Dr. Waseem Mirza besides local officials of departments concerned were present in the meeting.

The DC directed the CEO Health to prepare a micro-plan for the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting on February 26, keeping the plan of the previous campaigns in view so that no household and slum is left out.

He appreciated the performance of the health team as the poliovirus has not been found in environmental samples taken weekly since August of Sialkot city and directed them to continue their efforts.

The CEO Health said that during the campaign to be conducted from February, 25 to March 1, a target of 795,877 children under 5 years of age had been set in Sialkot district. To achieve the goal, 6,288 people will participate in which there would be 2,676 mobile, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams.