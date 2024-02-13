Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that all departments will have to work together to wipe out polio from the district.
In the district anti-polio meeting, he said parents should be informed about the importance of compulsory vaccination of children under 5 years of age. CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, DDHO Dr. Waseem Mirza besides local officials of departments concerned were present in the meeting.
The DC directed the CEO Health to prepare a micro-plan for the 5-day anti-polio campaign starting on February 26, keeping the plan of the previous campaigns in view so that no household and slum is left out.
He appreciated the performance of the health team as the poliovirus has not been found in environmental samples taken weekly since August of Sialkot city and directed them to continue their efforts.
The CEO Health said that during the campaign to be conducted from February, 25 to March 1, a target of 795,877 children under 5 years of age had been set in Sialkot district. To achieve the goal, 6,288 people will participate in which there would be 2,676 mobile, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams.
Recent Stories
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyrdom of police constable remembered3 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for opposition if independents show minority: Shehbaz13 minutes ago
-
District admin finalized arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive14 minutes ago
-
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM23 minutes ago
-
Policemen showing bravery during terrorist attacks honoured23 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new diploma, certificate programs33 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Jamal Ahsan secures highest votes from NA-8934 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department Haripur rescues two cubs of common leopard34 minutes ago
-
KP Governor to launch innovative online campus management system43 minutes ago
-
Swearing-in of MNAs elect likely on Feb 2953 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Tehsil Gujar Khan54 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Ali Amin Gandapur’s father offered1 hour ago