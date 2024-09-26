Open Menu

Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A review meeting regarding the administration of vaccination course to children below five years of age

under the Big Catch-Up Activity was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahir Anwar

Jappa.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Aamir Bashir, DHO Dr Khalid Channar, WHO representative Dr. Mufakkar

Mian, and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that completing the vaccination course was essential to protect children

under five years of age from the crippling disease. He urged parents to ensure that their children under five

receive the anti-polio drops. He directed that a robust awareness campaign be launched to highlight the

importance of vaccinations.

Briefing on the occasion, DHO Dr Khalid Channar informed that with the cooperation of World Health Organization, the vaccination campaign in the district would continue from October 1 to 31.

In this regard, all arrangements

by the District Health Authority had been finalized and training had been provided to the teams. He said

that parents should play their key role in making the campaign successful. He added that health department

teams would set up camps in every neighborhood, village, and locality in the district where vaccine

would be administered to children.

WHO representative Dr. Mufakkar Mian, in his briefing, indicated that the vaccination campaign would

be completed in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the District Health Authority.

He emphasized that it was essential for every child under five to have access to vaccines to protect

them from crippling disease.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Zahir Anwar Jappa distributed vaccination kits among the vaccinators.

