Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said on Friday that arrangements for the Asia Cup were in the final stages of completion to provide the best recreation for cricket lovers and players.

During his visit along with City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana to routes of Multan Cricket Stadium to review arrangements for Asia Cup to make the event memorable.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to make the inaugural match of the mega event exemplary. He said that the cleanliness of the stadium and routes while lighting and other works were continued at a rapid pace.

He said that hosting the mega event of cricket was an honor for Multan adding that special shuttle service and best parking arrangements would be made for cricket lovers.

He said that strict monitoring of the sale and purchase of tickets and checking mechanisms would be made to avoid irregularities.

The DC maintained that guest teams would be given a warm and cultural welcome on their arrival in the city of Saints.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during the mega event to avoid any untoward incident. He said that traffic police would make a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate citizens.