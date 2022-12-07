UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

The DC directed the police to prepare a foolproof security plan for the anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. A control room will be established at his office to monitor all activities and ensure law and order situation on the occasion, he said.

Tarique Manzoor said that close circuit cameras, walkthrough gates and other security equipment would be installed at entry and exit points of the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family and the roads leading to Mazar. Sniffer dogs would be used for security purposes, he added.

The DC directed the officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other departments concerned to ensure facilities including drinking water, medical camps, lights, hand pumps besides proper cleanliness arrangements.

He directed the works and services department to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before December 27.

Basic health units and dispensaries would be set up on various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services would be provided to visitors, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana also directed all heads of departments concerned to prepare the contingency plan and submit to his office.

Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, District Police and Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri attended the meeting.

