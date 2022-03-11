UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Celebration Of Punjab Cultural Day Finalized

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day finalized

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Friday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Friday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day.

Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were present while all the commissioners also participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that every resident of Punjab should be involved in the celebrations of the day, adding that literary and cultural development was a manifestation of the greatness of any nation.

He said that March 14 would refresh the culture of Punjab, adding, "Hospitality, tolerance, love, unity and the atmosphere of brotherhood are the axis and center of our culture."He further said that the department of Information and Culture had the services of highly experienced officers, who would highlight every aspect of their culture.

On the occasion, DGPR Saman Rai said that they would make this day memorable by giving full coverage to the activities being carried out in all the corners of Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab March All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister's sister laid to rest

Punjab Law Minister's sister laid to rest

27 seconds ago
 Rs.99.1 mln approved for 4 village roads

Rs.99.1 mln approved for 4 village roads

52 seconds ago
 428 illegal vehicles taken into official possessio ..

428 illegal vehicles taken into official possession

54 seconds ago
 Strategy finalized to foil Opposition's no-trust m ..

Strategy finalized to foil Opposition's no-trust move against PM with certain su ..

55 seconds ago
 CDA to organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on March 26

CDA to organize 'Islamabad Marathon' on March 26

1 minute ago
 Exports of chemicals, pharma products witness 27.1 ..

Exports of chemicals, pharma products witness 27.11pc increase

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>