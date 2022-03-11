Arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day finalized

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Friday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Friday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day.

Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were present while all the commissioners also participated in the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that every resident of Punjab should be involved in the celebrations of the day, adding that literary and cultural development was a manifestation of the greatness of any nation.

He said that March 14 would refresh the culture of Punjab, adding, "Hospitality, tolerance, love, unity and the atmosphere of brotherhood are the axis and center of our culture."He further said that the department of Information and Culture had the services of highly experienced officers, who would highlight every aspect of their culture.

On the occasion, DGPR Saman Rai said that they would make this day memorable by giving full coverage to the activities being carried out in all the corners of Punjab.