Arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain reviewed

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting jointly chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabir Shah and SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi was held here on Friday to finalize security and other arrangements for observance of "Chehlum-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)" in peaceful manner.

The additional deputy commissioner directed the local government officials to ensure cleanliness and availability of drinking water on routes of mourning processions and at the places of majalis (congregation).

He also asked HESCO officials to avoid load management during timings of Majalis.

A control room has been set up at the DC office to monitor the situation and coordinate among all the departments concerned with Phone number 0232920667 and 0232920899, he said.

Shah asked the administrations of Imambargahs and processions to depute their volunteers to maintain discipline and to keep eye on suspicious persons or activity.

The senior superintendent of Police informed that effective steps had been taken to maintain peace and order with deployment of police contingents on routes and majalis. Among others, Sabir Faqir of Shia Ulema Council, Allama Asad Thatvi of Ahl-e-Sunnat waljamat and officers of Local government, Health, Police and other relevant departments attended the meeting.