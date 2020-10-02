UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For Chehlum Imam Hussain Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

Arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain reviewed

A meeting jointly chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabir Shah and SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi was held here on Friday to finalize security and other arrangements for observance of "Chehlum-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)" in peaceful manner

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting jointly chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabir Shah and SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi was held here on Friday to finalize security and other arrangements for observance of "Chehlum-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)" in peaceful manner.

The additional deputy commissioner directed the local government officials to ensure cleanliness and availability of drinking water on routes of mourning processions and at the places of majalis (congregation).

He also asked HESCO officials to avoid load management during timings of Majalis.

A control room has been set up at the DC office to monitor the situation and coordinate among all the departments concerned with Phone number 0232920667 and 0232920899, he said.

Shah asked the administrations of Imambargahs and processions to depute their volunteers to maintain discipline and to keep eye on suspicious persons or activity.

The senior superintendent of Police informed that effective steps had been taken to maintain peace and order with deployment of police contingents on routes and majalis. Among others, Sabir Faqir of Shia Ulema Council, Allama Asad Thatvi of Ahl-e-Sunnat waljamat and officers of Local government, Health, Police and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Water All Government

Recent Stories

Long queues at LRC irks DC, orders swift response ..

2 minutes ago

PHED made remarkable achievements in last 2 years: ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests 2 molestation accused

2 minutes ago

Sindh to opt for smart lockdown if COVID-19 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces compensation package for ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.