Arrangements For Chehlum Processions Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Monday chaired a meeting held at Commissioner Office to review the security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Monday chaired a meeting held at Commissioner Office to review the security arrangements for the processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar, Superintendent of Police Irfan Ali Samo, Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon, Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

The commissioner on the occasion directed the officials concerned to ensure fool proof security to the mourners of procession. "Law enforcers must keep close eye on the suspicious movements of the anti-peace elements in and around the areas," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

