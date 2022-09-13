UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala Reviewed In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Arrangements for Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the security arrangements of processions of Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala were reviewed.

The DC directed that the emergency plan for processions should be finalized and all available resources should be used to ensure befitting arrangements.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain told the meeting that 510 rescuers with 34 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 3 rescue vehicles, and 50 motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 will perform their duty throughout the district.

Officers of District Administration, Pakistan Army, Punjab Police, Special Branch, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Civil Defence, MEPCO, Traffic Police and other departments participated in the meeting.

