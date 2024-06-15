Arrangements For Collection, Disposal Of Sacrificial Animals Offal Finalised
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a review meeting on Saturday at his office to discuss the arrangements for the collection and disposal of sacrificial animal offals on Eid-al-Adha.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, Executive Director Solid Waste Management board Tariq Nizamani, all Town Municipal Administrations' senior officers, Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Korangi Jawwad Muzaffar, Keamari Junaid Khan and other Deputy Commissioners and officers joined via web link.
The meeting was informed that all arrangements for the collection and disposal of sacrificial animal offals have been finalised. It was informed that all town municipal administrations have made arrangements for offal collection and disposal of offal and a total of 99 collection points have been designated.
The Solid Waste Management Board has provided vehicles, staff and other resources to all the towns. It was decided that all Deputy Commissioners would monitor the offal collection work and all institutions would carry out their duties with the coordination and consultation of the Deputy Commissioners.
The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the arrangements made in their respective districts.
It was decided that the Deputy Commissioners would provide all possible assistance and guidance to the Solid Waste Management Board and Town Municipal Administrations in their respective areas. The Solid Waste Management Board and Town Municipal Administrations will also provide necessary information in their contingency plans including vehicle numbers, driver Names and contact numbers.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 5bn approved for development projects in NA-536 minutes ago
-
Bhai Karam Singh Gurudwara conservation begins6 minutes ago
-
Governor distributes Rs20 million cheques to families of 27 deceased victims of cylinder blast16 minutes ago
-
Delightful Ethiopian food becomes center of attraction at Africa Day celebrations25 minutes ago
-
RDA enforcement squad takes action against Century Town, illegal housing society25 minutes ago
-
PDMA issued pre-rain, thunderstorms warning in upper districts of KP25 minutes ago
-
Youth allegedly suffocated to death during work at manhole26 minutes ago
-
CDA helpline empowers citizens to report cleanliness issues in federal capital26 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on overcharging continues26 minutes ago
-
Prices of sacrificial animals see sharp increase35 minutes ago
-
Tariq Aziz's 4th death anniversary to be marked on June 1736 minutes ago
-
Urs celebrations of mystic poet, scholar Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA) begin in Mirpur, AJK45 minutes ago