Arrangements For Dhee Rani Initiative Finalized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Mall Sargodha, will organize a mass wedding ceremony under the Dhee Rani initiative on January 31 in which 70 couple would tie the knot.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Sargodha, Shakra Noreen, and Deputy Director Zaiba Andleeb informed station in-charge APP Sargodha, Makhdoom Shah Latif, that the ceremony would be held at Golden Palm Marriage Hall, Lahore Road, whereas all arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized. Shakra Noreen said that under the initiative, brides would be given Rs100,000 as Salami, gifts, clothes, jewelry and other essential items while the department would also arrange meal for 20 guests of the bride and 20 guests of the bridegroom.

