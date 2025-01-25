Arrangements For Dhee Rani Initiative Finalized
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Mall Sargodha, will organize a mass wedding ceremony under the Dhee Rani initiative on January 31 in which 70 couple would tie the knot.
Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Sargodha, Shakra Noreen, and Deputy Director Zaiba Andleeb informed station in-charge APP Sargodha, Makhdoom Shah Latif, that the ceremony would be held at Golden Palm Marriage Hall, Lahore Road, whereas all arrangements for the ceremony have been finalized. Shakra Noreen said that under the initiative, brides would be given Rs100,000 as Salami, gifts, clothes, jewelry and other essential items while the department would also arrange meal for 20 guests of the bride and 20 guests of the bridegroom.
Recent Stories
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements for Dhee Rani initiative finalized4 minutes ago
-
Muqam for immediate measures to eliminate power load shedding4 minutes ago
-
DEO inspects rescue stations4 minutes ago
-
Sports Event for Girls Teachers 2025 held in Sialkot14 minutes ago
-
2-Day convocation of Riphah Int'l University kicks off15 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar stresses upon promoting Pakistan’s interests15 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing hospital medicines15 minutes ago
-
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature21 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC calls on HEC chairman24 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 8 outlaws34 minutes ago
-
Private sector to take charge of Multan cleanliness from Feb 2235 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt44 minutes ago