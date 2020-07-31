Arrangements for disposal of waste in place : Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood said the corporation has made all out arrangements to ensure proper disposal of entrails of sacrificial animals in the city.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha at the Metropolitan Corporation.

The city has been divided into five sectors for keeping check on sanitation, drainage and disposal of animals waste,while contact numbers of the sector charges were displayed at important places in the city.

Chief Metropolitan Officer said that more than 5,000 polythene bags were being distributed among the citizens for collecting offal of animals.

Deputy Director Planning Rana Shahid and Metropolitan officers were also present in the meeting.