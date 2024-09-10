Arrangements For Eid Milad Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, and members of the District Peace Committee were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner said that the cleaning of procession routes, removal of encroachments, and other necessary matters should be completed on time.
He emphasized that religious scholars should encourage adherence to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) from the pulpit.
Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Faqeer Habib-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa, Qari Muhammad Javed Sabri, Qari Muhammad Javed Saidi, Ehsanullah Rahat, Syed Zafar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Gohar Mumtaz Naqvi, Riaz Hussain Shah, Syed Mujib Ali Gilani, Syed Israr Shah, Syed Jamal Ahmed, and other members of the District Peace Committee also expressed their views.
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt approves 12 new high-yield crop varieties to boost agriculture1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi chairs BoGs meeting of Edwards College, expresses dissatisfaction over delay in minut ..1 minute ago
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed1 minute ago
-
Polio eradication requires serious efforts: DC11 minutes ago
-
KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts11 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts with Deputy Chairman in chair21 minutes ago
-
All set for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori given Etho-Pak Fraternity Award21 minutes ago
-
CPU inaugurated in Khyber to promote children rights21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep21 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz orders collection of video footage from all entry points of Parliament House31 minutes ago