Arrangements For Eid-Milad-un-Nabi At Dargah Hazratbal Finalised

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Wakf board has finalised all arrangements for celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) falling on Tuesday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Wakf Board has also put all arrangements in place for the event at Dargah Hazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to assemble to have the glimpse of the holy relic.

"The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed to devotees on 19 October and 20 October 2021 after each prayer," said Peer Masood, administrator of the Hazratbal shrine.

He informed that the holy relic will be then again displayed on 22 October, the Friday following of the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

Masood said that Wakf Board has chalked out a strategy to ensure each devotee follows COVID19 safety guidelines. "We will ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol," he added.

"We have directed our employees and volunteers to keep reminding people about necessary advisory so that people participating in religious gatherings use sanitizers, face masks, personal prayer mats, maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-19 related SOPs strictly to contain the spread of virus," Masood said.

