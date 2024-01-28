Arrangements For Elections Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the general elections on Sunday.
Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that it was the important national responsibility of the administration to make arrangements for a peaceful and transparent conduct of the general elections.
The provision of water, washrooms and other facilities should be ensured, he directed.
The commissioner instructed all deputy commissioners that a plan should be made for setting up a medical camp on the Election Day, while a committee should be formed to solve problems at the tehsil level.
