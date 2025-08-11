Arrangements For Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rana Muhammad Aboubakar,
on Monday presided over a meeting to review the administrative and security
arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).
The meeting was attended by officials from police, district administration, assistant
commissioners, health department, municipal corporation, Rescue 1122, and other
relevant departments, says a press release.
The meeting reviewed the routes and timings of processions, ensuring that basic
facilities such as cleanliness, lighting, and water are provided along the routes.
During the meeting, the police department presented a security plan, including
foolproof measures such as walk-through gates, CCTV camera monitoring, and
deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of processions and congregations.
On the occasion, the ADCG directed all departments to complete their respective
arrangements in a timely manner to avoid any inconvenience to the people.
He said the district control room would be kept functional, and all departments
would remain alert and ready to respond to any emergency situation.
The ADCG appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration in ensuring
peace and order during the Chehlum.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session for journalists, columnists held26 seconds ago
-
PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction28 seconds ago
-
Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed30 seconds ago
-
PA deputy speaker praises Suthra Punjab Program34 seconds ago
-
PFA seals biscuit factory, discards 50,000 litres of expired oil39 seconds ago
-
Husband arrested for brutally killing wife in Kirri Khaisour area10 minutes ago
-
Gillani announces formation of Parliamentary Caucus on Minorities in Senate10 minutes ago
-
Sindh government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq”10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Independence Day preparations11 minutes ago
-
KP govt to arrange independence day concert, fire work11 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar urges citizens to honor freedom with unity, dignity patriotism11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates health camp11 minutes ago