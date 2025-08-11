Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rana Muhammad Aboubakar,

on Monday presided over a meeting to review the administrative and security

arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The meeting was attended by officials from police, district administration, assistant

commissioners, health department, municipal corporation, Rescue 1122, and other

relevant departments, says a press release.

The meeting reviewed the routes and timings of processions, ensuring that basic

facilities such as cleanliness, lighting, and water are provided along the routes.

During the meeting, the police department presented a security plan, including

foolproof measures such as walk-through gates, CCTV camera monitoring, and

deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of processions and congregations.

On the occasion, the ADCG directed all departments to complete their respective

arrangements in a timely manner to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

He said the district control room would be kept functional, and all departments

would remain alert and ready to respond to any emergency situation.

The ADCG appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration in ensuring

peace and order during the Chehlum.