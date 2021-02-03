Arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day begin

Deputy Commissioners across the province have started the arrangements for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioners across the province have started the arrangements for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja had directed all DCs across the Punjab to put in place measures pertaining to Kashmir Solidarity Day as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar wanted to convey a powerful message from Punjab to the international community in favour of Kashmiris.

In this regard, various programmes had been prepared for February 5 at the provincial and district levels, while debates and essay writing competitions on Kashmir would be held in all schools and colleges.

Banners based on tailor made messages, Kashmiri and Pakistani flags and slogans would be displayed at railway stations, bus stands, roads and public places.

All assistant commissioners would arrange human hand chains in the provincial Constituencies with the help of local parliamentarians.

Hockey and football matches and documentaries on Indian atrocities would be arranged, whereas a full-fledged campaign in support of the Kashmiri people would be launched on electronic, print and social media.

The district administrations have also been directed to ensure security and adherence to corona SOPs during all activities.

Stickers would be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression would be exposed to the world.

The Lahore gathering would be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. The people,ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society members of their respective areaswould also participate in the proposed events.