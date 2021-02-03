UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For Kashmir Solidarity Day Begin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:31 PM

Arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day begin

Deputy Commissioners across the province have started the arrangements for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioners across the province have started the arrangements for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja had directed all DCs across the Punjab to put in place measures pertaining to Kashmir Solidarity Day as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar wanted to convey a powerful message from Punjab to the international community in favour of Kashmiris.

In this regard, various programmes had been prepared for February 5 at the provincial and district levels, while debates and essay writing competitions on Kashmir would be held in all schools and colleges.

Banners based on tailor made messages, Kashmiri and Pakistani flags and slogans would be displayed at railway stations, bus stands, roads and public places.

All assistant commissioners would arrange human hand chains in the provincial Constituencies with the help of local parliamentarians.

Hockey and football matches and documentaries on Indian atrocities would be arranged, whereas a full-fledged campaign in support of the Kashmiri people would be launched on electronic, print and social media.

The district administrations have also been directed to ensure security and adherence to corona SOPs during all activities.

Stickers would be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression would be exposed to the world.

The Lahore gathering would be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. The people,ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society members of their respective areaswould also participate in the proposed events.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Football Lahore Chief Minister World Punjab Social Media Civil Society Law Minister Metro February Media All From

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Office Calls on Russia to Release ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand captain Williamson commits to Birmingh ..

4 minutes ago

SU to hold solidarity rally to mark Kashmir day

4 minutes ago

Australia Open warm-up events cancelled for Thursd ..

15 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

15 minutes ago

UK bans Ryanair's 'jab and go' Covid advert

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.