Arrangements For Launching Drug-free Peshawar Campaign Finalized

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized

All arrangements for launching a drug-free Peshawar campaign were completed for taking all drug addicts into custody from November 7, 2024, and a meeting was also on November 4, 2024, in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) All arrangements for launching a drug-free Peshawar campaign were completed for taking all drug addicts into custody from November 7, 2024, and a meeting was also on November 4, 2024, in this regard. The drug addicts would be provided with all facilities in the selected private rehabilitation centers.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, each rehabilitation centre selected for the purpose has been made bound to hire an expert psychologist and an MBBS doctor in proportion to the number of patients as most of the addicts taken into custody have lost their memories.

The provincial government has decided to obtain the services of the NADRA to get access to their families. It has also directed the provision of police personnel prisoners’ vans and police mobile for operations against drug addicts.

In this connection, a special control room would also be established at Deputy Commissioner’s Office from November 4, 2024, wherein the officers and officials of the district administration, police, management of the rehabilitation centres, and other concerned agencies would be deployed.

Close-circuit cameras have also been installed in all rehabilitation centers and Commissioner Peshawar Division and other authorities would directly supervise the treatment of the drug addicts.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has offered free services for HIVAIDS and other diseases in drug addicts. To review the arrangements made for the purpose, the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, and the Divisional Commissioner along with other concerned officers paid a visit to the rehabilitation centers and directed the utilization of all available resources for the rehabilitation of the drug addicts to make them useful members of the society.

