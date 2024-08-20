Arrangements For Main Procession Of Chehlum Of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) Discussed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday presided over a review meeting at his office to discuss arrangements for the main procession of Chehlum of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS)
The meeting decided to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. The routes of the procession and the surroundings of imambargahs will be ensured to be clean.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will make special arrangements, and the Water and Sewerage Corporation will ensure water supply on the occasion. Traffic police will devise a special traffic plan.
The meeting was attended by DIG south Asad Raza DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, all Deputy Commissioners, officials of KMC, Town Administrations, Water and Sewerage Corporation, Solid Waste Management Board, Chief Fire Officer, and senior officers of other departments concerned, as well as representatives of KE.
General Secretary of Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan, Syed Shabbar Raza was also present in the meeting.
A detailed briefing was given by the concerned officials for the arrangements of the main procession of Chehlum of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS).
The meeting decided to make special arrangements for foolproof security on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS).
Special cleaning measures will be taken on the routes of all Chehlum processions emerging from inner areas, and all routes will be ensured to be well-lit.
