Arrangements for medical entry test finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The divisional administration has finalized the arrangements for conducting medical entry test scheduled on August 27.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak expressed these views while presiding over review meeting and ordered to make foolproof arrangements for medical entry test.

He said that record number of male and female students will participate in the medical entry test as over 20,000 candidates will participate in the medical entry test.

Considering the large number of students, medical entrance test will be conducted in various universities and ideal security and parking arrangements will be ensured at the examination centers.

Multan Waste Management Company will ensure cleanliness arrangements and traffic police would make planning regarding routes inside and outside the university.

He directed to set up medical camp and ambulance service in examination centers.

While giving briefing, it was informed that work has been started on appointment of superintendent and supervisors in entry test and last date for medical entry test is August 07.

DC Umar Jahangir, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Abida Fareed and relevant officials were present.