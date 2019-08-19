UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For Medical Entry Test Finalized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:54 PM

Atleast 11,007 students will participate in entry test of medical colleges at Bahauddin Zakariya University on August 25 (Sunday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Atleast 11,007 students will participate in entry test of medical colleges at Bahauddin Zakariya University on August 25 (Sunday).

Official sources said here on Monday, the divisional administration has completed all arrangements for conducting medical colleges entrance test.

In this regard, a meeting was held with Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu in the chair to review the arrangements.

As many as, thirty superintendents and 600 invigilators will conduct the test.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure the provision of drinking water and eateries at affordable rates for the parents and students.

Tight security and smooth traffic arrangements should be made around the center, he directed.

He further instructed to set up medical camp nearby the test center.

Banners to guide visitors would be placed at conspicuous places, he added.

