Arrangements for mourning processions completed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sukkur police completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of the 10th Moharramul Haram.

The main Alm and Zuljinah procession of the 10th Moharram would be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Gharib Abad on Sunday that would pass through prescribed routes and will culminate at the same Imam Bargha in the evening.

The small processions to be taken out from different imambarghs would join the main mourning procession.

The religious scholars would deliver special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The participants would be allowed only after passing walk through gates and body search by law enforcers, police and volunteers. Police have installed walkthrough gates for screening of participants whereas surveillance of processions would be carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.