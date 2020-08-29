UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For Mourning Processions Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

Arrangements for mourning processions completed

The Sukkur police completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of the 10th Moharramul Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sukkur police completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of the 10th Moharramul Haram.

The main Alm and Zuljinah procession of the 10th Moharram would be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Gharib Abad on Sunday that would pass through prescribed routes and will culminate at the same Imam Bargha in the evening.

The small processions to be taken out from different imambarghs would join the main mourning procession.

The religious scholars would deliver special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The participants would be allowed only after passing walk through gates and body search by law enforcers, police and volunteers. Police have installed walkthrough gates for screening of participants whereas surveillance of processions would be carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Sukkur Same Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Mainly hot,humid weather forecast

3 minutes ago

9th Muharram observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashu ..

3 minutes ago

CM visits Central Control Room, directs to enhance ..

13 minutes ago

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram 11

13 minutes ago

DC Malakand holds Khuli-Kachery to address people' ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.