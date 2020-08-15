UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For Muharram Processions, Majalis Finalized

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:35 PM

District administration organized a special meeting to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram processions and majalis, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration organized a special meeting to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram processions and majalis, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak chaired the meeting and it was attended by leaders of Licensed holders including Shafqat Husnain, Mazeen Abbas, Asghar Naqvi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Sajjad Bukhari and Saqleen Mashadi.

Officers from different Federal and provincial departments also were present in the meeting. It was decided that repair work at routes of the processions would be organized. Recently, tender process was completed. Multan Waste Management Company will ensure cleanliness along the routes.

Similarly, lights at routes will be kept functional. Water and Sanitation Authority will respond quickly and a mechanism was evolved in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officials to maintain focus on sewerage system especially at Dehli gate, Pak gate, Sotriwat. For smooth supply of water, WASA, PHA, MDA and Waste Management Company will work with coordination. A control room will be established at DC Office to monitor arrangements at routes.

DC urged upon "Azzadar" to ensure implementation on standard operating procedure regarding COVID-19.

