UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Muharram To Be Finalized Soon: DC

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Arrangements for Muharram to be finalized soon: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed said on Monday that all arrangements for Muharram would be finalized soon in order to maintain peace during Muharram

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed said on Monday that all arrangements for Muharram would be finalized soon in order to maintain peace during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting of district peace committee, the deputy commissioner said that all possible resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation during Muharram.

He said that district peace committee would play its due role during Muharram to maintain peace. Strict action would be taken against the elements attempted to violation law, he added.

He said best cleanliness arrangements would be ensured at Majalis, mourning procession routes and at the Imambargahs.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Atta-Ul-Rehman said foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident and added that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

The members of district peace committee assured coordination and support in maintaining peace during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order All Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto opens up about reason of her fath ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto opens up about reason of her father’s travelling to Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Wiegman's Midas touch makes England a formidable f ..

Wiegman's Midas touch makes England a formidable force at Euro 2022

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 63,440 intoxicated tablets

ANF recovers 63,440 intoxicated tablets

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for uninterrupted supply of fertilize ..

Commissioner for uninterrupted supply of fertilizers in Bahawalpur Division

5 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be made for Muharram ul Harr ..

Foolproof security to be made for Muharram ul Harram: CPO

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring rain water drainage on u ..

Commissioner for ensuring rain water drainage on urgent basis

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.