Arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram reviewed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioners of Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro have urged to Ulema of all schools of thoughts to maintain the atmosphere of peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa have expressed such remarks while presiding over meeting in their offices on Wednesday which reviewed arrangements of Muharra-ul-Harram in their respective districts.

They emphasized the need of strict vigil on the activities of anti-social elements during mourning processions and called upon the people as well as Ulema of all sects to point out such persons so that the administration concerned could be able to avert any untoward incident during the month.

They asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure the maintenance of law and order during the month with proper health and sanitation conditions, installation of street lights, supply of safe and clean water and adequate security arrangements at places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions.

The Senior Superintendents of Police briefed the meeting about the security arrangements to be implemented during Muharram-ul-Harram with deployments of the members of law enforcement agencies, installation of closed circuit television cameras and walk-through gates at the places of Majalis-e-Aza and the routes of mourning processions.

The Ulema of all sects who attended the meetings expressed satisfaction over the security and other arrangements of the concerned districts administration and assured their full cooperation in this regard.