Arrangements for Muhrram Security finalizes

The security arrangements have been finalised for peaceful observance of Muharram across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The security arrangements have been finalised for peaceful observance of Muharram across the district.

In this connection, a meeting of religious scholars, district administration, army and others concerned departments held to ensure foolproof security for the Ashura, said a hand out here on Thursday.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said more deployments would be made on the routes of the processions as well as the places of worship.

The SSP has directed the police officials to make best use of all available resources to ensure peace during Muharram at all costs.