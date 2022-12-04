UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Nutrition Week Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed for the Nutrition Week being observed from December 5 to 10 in the district.

This was stated by District Coordinator for National Programme Dr Naveed Haider here on Sunday.

District Coordinator Dr Naveed Haider said that 996 lady health workers, 47 lady health supervisors and school health nutrition supervisors were participating in the nutrition week campaign.

During the week, lady health workers would conduct door-to-door screening of children under five years of age, pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and teenage girls, besides conducting seminars at schools and community levels.

Dr Naveed Haider said that under the leadership of CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, the targetof Nutrition Week would be achieved in any cost.

