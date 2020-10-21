Arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH )discusses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prominent Ulema of the district on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana AdilTaswar and discussed arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The Ulema assured the district government that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so that 12th Rabiul Awwal could be observed without any fear.

They expressed the hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions.

DC Sukkur appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote sectarian harmony.

He said a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabiul Awwal and a good number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.