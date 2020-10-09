UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For Polio Drive Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

Arrangements for polio drive reviewed

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tashfain Alam on Friday chaired a meeting and revived arrangements for a 5-day anti-polio campaign set to start from October 26

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tashfain Alam on Friday chaired a meeting and revived arrangements for a 5-day anti-polio campaign set to start from October 26.The ADC directed the polio teams to adopt precautionary measures for prevention from Covid-19 while refusal cases would be dealt with through social mobilization.

Maintaining cold-chain of vaccines at all stages would be the responsibility of UCMOs and Taluka Supervisors and negligence in this regard would be intolerable, he maintained and assured provision of security to vaccination teams.

Earlier,health officials briefed about the arrangements and informed that 17496 vials of vaccine would be required to administer the vaccine to targeted 3,15,250 children. As many as 871 teams had been formed for the purpose and training sessions had been initiated for the anti-polio drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

