Arrangements For Pre-monsoon Rains, Flood Arrangements Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer directed various relevant departments to remain highly alert and complete all possible arrangements in the wake of pre-monsoon rains and flood situations in the district.
He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday.
He instructed the relevant officers of Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and Civil Defense to check their stock and machinery. It was also decided that encroachments at flood embankments on the Chenab River would be removed after a thorough inspection.
Similarly, a joint strategy would be followed for exercises on how to tackle the possible threat of flooding.
DC also directed officials of the Water and Sanitation Authority to impart swift services to the masses in case of rain.
On the occasion, officials from different departments gave a briefing to the participants about the overall operation in case of an emergency.
