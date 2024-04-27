Open Menu

Arrangements For Pre-monsoon Rains, Flood Arrangements Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Arrangements for pre-monsoon rains, flood arrangements reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer directed various relevant departments to remain highly alert and complete all possible arrangements in the wake of pre-monsoon rains and flood situations in the district.

He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

He instructed the relevant officers of Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and Civil Defense to check their stock and machinery. It was also decided that encroachments at flood embankments on the Chenab River would be removed after a thorough inspection.

 

Similarly, a joint strategy would be followed for exercises on how to tackle the possible threat of flooding. 

DC also directed officials of the Water and Sanitation Authority to impart swift services to the masses in case of rain. 

On the occasion, officials from different departments gave a briefing to the participants about the overall operation in case of an emergency.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

12 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

12 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

12 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

12 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

12 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

12 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

12 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

12 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan