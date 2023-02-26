UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For PSL Matches Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Arrangements for PSL matches reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sunday visited the Gaddafi Stadium to review overall arrangements for the PSL-8 matches in the provincial capital.

The DC inspected control room, field hospital and parking area besides reviewing security measures at entrance points of women spectators.

She checked the duty schedule of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for sanitation around the stadium and visited the buildings around the stadium to check availability of lights operating staff.

The DC instructed the allied departments to remain alert during duty hours and directed for proper arrangements of drinking water in parking areas.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Company Alert Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

24 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

1 hour ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.