Arrangements for PSL matches reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sunday visited the Gaddafi Stadium to review overall arrangements for the PSL-8 matches in the provincial capital.

The DC inspected control room, field hospital and parking area besides reviewing security measures at entrance points of women spectators.

She checked the duty schedule of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for sanitation around the stadium and visited the buildings around the stadium to check availability of lights operating staff.

The DC instructed the allied departments to remain alert during duty hours and directed for proper arrangements of drinking water in parking areas.