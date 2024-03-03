Open Menu

Arrangements For Ramazan Package Distribution Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Arrangements for Ramazan package distribution reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Ajamal Bhatti along with Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali visited Government Jamia Girls High school and reviewed arrangements for the Ramazan package.

The commissioner directed to keep the ration bags in a safe place. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ration will be distributed door to door to beneficiaries.

The commissioner also inspected the verification process of the beneficiaries on the spot. The distribution of food hampers will be completed from March 5 to 15.

Each food hamper contains 2 kg quality rice, 2 kg ghee, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg gram flour and 10 kg flour. The officials also directed the staffers

for ensuring the transparency of the program along with the quality of essential items. The commissioner also hold a meeting with deputy commissioners also on Sunday. He said that in all the four districts, 100% verification of ration beneficiaries should be completed by tomorrow. The distribution of ration will start from March 5.

