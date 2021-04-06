Arrangements for Ramazan reviewed

A meeting of Municipal Administration Sukkur was held under the chair of Municipal Commissioner (MC) Muhammad Ali Baloch to review the arrangements for holy month of Ramazan at his office here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of Municipal Administration Sukkur was held under the chair of Municipal Commissioner (MC) Muhammad Ali Baloch to review the arrangements for holy month of Ramazan at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting was informed that cleanliness, supply of water and lighting arrangements around mosques and graveyards has been started. The MC said that work of removing encroachment and garbage on the passage of graveyards was being carried out in addition to sprinkling the route with lime.

He said that special steps were being taken for car parking to facilitate those who would visit graveyards for Fateha Khawani. .

Abid Ansari, Hanif Memon and other officials attended the meeting.