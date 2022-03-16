UrduPoint.com

Arrangements For Ramzan Bazaars Finalised

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Arrangements have been finalised to set up 16 Ramzan sasta bazaars in District Rawalpindi for providing relief to the consumers during the Holy month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Arrangements have been finalised to set up 16 Ramzan sasta bazaars in District Rawalpindi for providing relief to the consumers during the Holy month.

According to Deputy Commissioner(DC) office spokesman, the bazaars will be set up following the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to provide relief to the residents.

He informed that DC Tahir Farooq had directed all the Assistant Commissioners of the district to make arrangements for the parking area along with the bazaars while separate stalls of flour and sugar would be set up in all the bazaars.

The spokesman further informed that all price control magistrates have been directed to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers as rates of daily use items peaked before the advent of Ramzan.

He said around 70 stalls would be set up in the two biggest bazaars established at Double road and Haidri chowk.

In addition, the citizens will be able to purchase all kitchen items, including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee, and other daily use products at subsidized rates, which will be less than the open markets, he added.

Besides, fresh vegetables, fruits and dates would also be available in these bazaars. He informed that special price control magistrates would be appointed in each bazaar to check prices and the quality of kitchen items.

He added that bazaars would be set up three days before the start of the Holy month./395

