Arrangements For Security, Safety Of Muharram Processions
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Saturday conducted surprise visits to routes of 6th and 7th Muharrarm processions, including the railway crossings and inspected arrangements made for security and safety of religious congregations
He was informed by the authorities concerned that development work being carried out at the crossings would temporarily be halted in order to give smooth passage to the mourning processions.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Arif Zia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadar Shabeer Warraich, Municipal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Bangash among other officials, peace committee members and procession licence-holders were also present.