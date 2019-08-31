UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For Security, Safety Of Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:31 PM

Arrangements for security, safety of Muharram processions

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Saturday conducted surprise visits to routes of 6th and 7th Muharrarm processions, including the railway crossings and inspected arrangements made for security and safety of religious congregations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Saturday conducted surprise visits to routes of 6th and 7th Muharrarm processions, including the railway crossings and inspected arrangements made for security and safety of religious congregations.

He was informed by the authorities concerned that development work being carried out at the crossings would temporarily be halted in order to give smooth passage to the mourning processions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Arif Zia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sadar Shabeer Warraich, Municipal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Bangash among other officials, peace committee members and procession licence-holders were also present.

