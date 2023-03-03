Arrangements for Shab-e-Barat being finalized: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that provision of municipal services inside and around the society graveyard and other cemeteries on the occasion of the holy night Shab-e-Barat is near to completion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that provision of municipal services inside and around the society graveyard and other cemeteries on the occasion of the holy night Shab-e-Barat is near to completion.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing works of parks and monument and in society graveyard here on Friday.

He said that we were working to provide recreational and healthy facilities to the citizens near their homes by developing parks and we work is going on in Quba and Ladies Family Park located in Karachi Admin Society.

He said that we were working on priority basis to equip parks, grounds, especially to make the grounds a center of healthy activities.